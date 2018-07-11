Listen Live Sports

Landry replaces injured Wiesberger in British Open field

July 11, 2018 7:07 am
 
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — American golfer Andrew Landry will play in the British Open for the first time next week at Carnoustie after replacing Bernd Wiesberger in the field.

Tournament organizers made the announcement Wednesday, with Wiesberger saying on social media that he was having problems with an ongoing wrist injury.

The Austrian, who hasn’t played competitively since April, said “the healing process has not put me into a position where I can train, let alone play, at the level I would like to.”

The 30-year-old Landry won his first PGA Tour title in April, at the Valero Texas Open.

Fellow American Keegan Bradley is now first reserve for the British Open, which starts on July 19, followed by Adrian Otaegui and Aaron Wise.

