Late birdie blitz keeps DeChambeau in front at European Open

July 27, 2018 2:15 pm
 
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau reeled off four birdies in the last seven holes to shoot a 4-under 68 and remain top of the leaderboard after the second round of the European Open on Friday.

The 24-year-old American, who led overnight, finished with a 10-under total of 134. He is one stroke ahead of Richard McEvoy of England (65) and Matthias Schwab (67) of Austria.

U.S. Masters champion Patrick Reed (66) shared fourth spot on 136 with Romain Wattel of France (69) and David Drysdale of Scotland (67).

“I’m absolutely satisfied,” DeChambeau said. “The wind made playing pretty tough out there and I was fortunate enough to hit it in the right spots, miss it in the right spots, get a couple of lucky breaks and take advantage of them when I needed to.

“It wasn’t my best form … it was a little frustrating off the tee today. I thought I’d worked something out yesterday, and it worked a little bit, but I’ve got to go back to the range and work a little harder.”

Reed benefited from an improved display on the greens.

“It was a lot better compared to yesterday,” said the American golfer. “I felt like I could go into attack mode, and attack some flags, and my putter’s working. When my putter gets going I’m able to make birdies.”

