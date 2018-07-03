Listen Live Sports

Left wing Elie signs $735,000 deal to stay with Dallas Stars

July 3, 2018 4:11 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Left wing Remi Elie has signed a $735,000 contract to stay with the Dallas Stars.

The one-year deal with the restricted free agent was announced by the team on Tuesday.

Elie had six goals and eight assists in 72 games last season for the Stars. He added two goals and seven assists in 19 AHL playoff games with the Texas Stars.

Dallas selected the 23-year-old Elie in the second round, 40th overall, in the 2013 NHL draft.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

