LHP Rodriguez leaves game with injury after tumbling

July 14, 2018 3:12 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez had to leave Saturday’s game in the sixth inning with a sprained right ankle after tumbling over Toronto’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. attempting to cover first on a grounder.

Rodriguez, off to his third straight scoreless start, got to the bag at nearly the same time as Gurriel with one out in the inning and fell after his left leg hit the player’s helmet as he was diving in headfirst when first baseman Blake Swihart’s throw sailed wildly past the bag.

Both players stayed on the ground for a bit. Gurriel got up and stayed in the game. Rodriguez walked slowly to the mound, flexed his left leg and foot before walking off with a trainer after one warm-up pitch.

The club announced the injury an inning later and said X-Rays were negative.

Heath Hembree came in to pitch. The Red Sox lead 1-0.

