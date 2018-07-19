Liberty-Dream, Box

NEW YORK (68)

Boyd 3-5 1-1 8, Charles 5-12 0-0 11, E.Prince 2-5 0-0 4, Vaughn 3-5 0-0 6, Zellous 0-1 2-2 2, Allen 2-6 2-2 6, Coleman 1-3 0-0 2, Hartley 2-11 3-5 8, Nurse 2-3 0-0 6, Rodgers 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 3-5 2-3 8, Zahui B 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 26-65 11-15 68.

ATLANTA (82)

Breland 3-9 2-2 8, Hayes 7-13 5-5 20, McCoughtry 2-13 0-1 5, Montgomery 7-13 3-4 24, Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Bentley 1-11 4-5 6, Billings 1-5 1-2 3, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 1-9 0-0 2, Sykes 3-9 1-4 7. Totals 28-88 17-25 82.

New York 13 18 21 16—68 Atlanta 21 29 23 9—82

3-Point Goals_New York 5-18 (Nurse 2-3, Boyd 1-1, Charles 1-1, Hartley 1-7, Allen 0-1, Zellous 0-1, Zahui B 0-2, Rodgers 0-2), Atlanta 9-30 (Montgomery 7-13, Hayes 1-4, McCoughtry 1-5, Dietrick 0-1, Bentley 0-3, Sykes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 35 (Boyd 7), Atlanta 49 (McGee-Stafford, Breland 12). Assists_New York 19 (Boyd 10), Atlanta 17 (McCoughtry 6). Total Fouls_New York 26, Atlanta 15. Technicals_New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second) 2, Hartley, Boyd, Charles, Allen, Zahui B, Montgomery, Sykes. A_3,074 (8,600).

