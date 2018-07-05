Liberty-Mystics, Box

NEW YORK (67)

Charles 9-18 7-7 26, Hartley 3-8 1-2 9, Prince 3-11 2-2 11, Vaughn 2-4 0-0 4, Zellous 1-5 2-2 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 2-3 0-0 4, Nurse 0-2 0-0 0, Rodgers 1-6 2-4 4, Stokes 2-3 0-0 4, Zahui B 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-62 15-19 67.

WASHINGTON (86)

Atkins 3-8 2-2 9, Cloud 3-5 2-2 10, Delle Donne 8-19 2-2 21, Sanders 7-11 0-0 14, Toliver 3-11 2-2 11, Currie 0-0 2-2 2, Hawkins 3-5 1-1 9, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 0-0 4-6 4, Ruffin-Pratt 2-3 2-2 6, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 17-19 86.

New York 24 17 18 8—67 Washington 22 20 22 22—86

3-Point Goals_New York 6-20 (Prince 3-7, Hartley 2-5, Charles 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Allen 0-1, Zellous 0-2, Rodgers 0-3), Washington 11-27 (Delle Donne 3-8, Toliver 3-10, Hawkins 2-3, Cloud 2-3, Atkins 1-2, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 36 (Charles 12), Washington 33 (Sanders, Cloud 7). Assists_New York 16 (Hartley 7), Washington 22 (Cloud 10). Total Fouls_New York 19, Washington 17. A_4,674 (20,356).

