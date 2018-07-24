Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions put DE Ziggy Ansah on PUP list

July 24, 2018 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put defensive end Ziggy Ansah on the physically unable to perform list.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have placed fullback Nick Badwen on injured reserve with a knee injury, signed linebacker Freddie Bishop and put wide receiver Andy Jones on the PUP list.

Ansah, who is back with the Lions on the franchise tag , hasn’t played a full 16 games since the 2015 season.

Bishop spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets. He appeared in five games in 2017.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington