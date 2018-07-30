Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions RB Blount returns to practice day after leaving field

July 30, 2018 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount returned to training camp a day after walking off the field during practice.

Blount declined interview requests Monday.

The Lions are counting on the 31-year-old Blount to help improve their running game, which has ranked among the NFL’s worst in recent years.

He helped Philadelphia and New England win the past two Super Bowls. Blount ran for 1,927 yards and 20 touchdowns over the previous two seasons.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Safety Tavon Wilson attended practice, but was not in pads with his teammates. It was not clear why Wilson was held out of drills. Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand left the field with his right knee wrapped in ice.

Detroit has its first day off during training camp Tuesday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington