Lions sign OT Jamar McGloster and release OT Adam Bisnowaty

July 31, 2018
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed offensive tackle Jamar McGloster and released offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty.

The moves were made Tuesday, the team’s first day off during training camp.

San Francisco signed McGloster as an undrafted free agent earlier this year and released him when the 49ers reported for training camp last week. The 6-foot-6, 319-pound McGloster started 24 straight games at Syracuse and played in a total of 30 games.

Bisnowaty has one game of NFL experience, a start for the New York Giants last season.

