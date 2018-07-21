Listen Live Sports

Lions Training Camp Capsule

July 21, 2018 12:01 pm
 
DETROIT LIONS (9-7)

OPEN CAMP: July 27, Allen Park, Michigan

LAST YEAR: Early and late-season slides knocked team out of playoff contention and cost coach Jim Caldwell job. QB Matthew Stafford led pass-dependent offense with 1,000-yard WRs Marvin Jones and Golden Tate. CB Darius Slay emerged as one of league’s best in coverage.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Coach Matt Patricia, RB LeGarrette Blount, RB Kerryon Johnson, TE Luke Willson, C Frank Ragnow, DT Sylvester Williams, LB Christian Jones, LB Devon Kennard.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: Coach Jim Caldwell, TE Eric Ebron, DT Haloti Ngata, LB Tahir Whitehead.

CAMP NEEDS: Developing running game with two new backs and rookie center. Learning new defense with first-year head coach and new coordinator Paul Pasqualoni.

EXPECTATIONS: Making playoffs must be goal after firing coach coming off third winning season in four years. Third-year GM Bob Quinn wants team to become tougher, especially in short yardage and near goal line.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

