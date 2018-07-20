Listen Live Sports

Lions waive Barnes from injured reserve

July 20, 2018 8:33 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have waived tight end Brandon Barnes from injured reserve.

The Lions announced the move Friday. The 24-year-old Barnes hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game, but he did appear twice in the preseason last year with the New York Jets.

The Lions report to training camp next week.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

