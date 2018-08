LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

By The Associated Press

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Abigail Spears, United States and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 7-5, 6-4.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States, def. Xu Yifan, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (6), Canada, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinal

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Harriet Dart, Britain and Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Juniors Men’s Singles

Semifinal

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Mu Tao, China, 6-3, 6-1.

Advertisement

Juniors Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Wang Xinyu (4), China, 7-5, 7-6.

Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Wang Xiyu (10), China, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Juniors Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Naoki Tajima, Japan and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva, Brazil and Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida, Brazil, 7-6, 7-6.

Otto Virtanen, Finland and Yanki Erel, Turkey, def. Hugo Gaston, France and Clement Tabur (3), France, 7-5, 7-6.

Juniors Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Wang Xiyu, China and Wang Xinyu (1), China, def. Liang En Shuo, Taiwan and Joanna Garland (5), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-2.

Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina and Cori Gauff (4), United States, def. Victoria Allen, Britain and Destinee Martins, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Clara Burel, France and Diane Parry (8), France, 6-3, 7-5.

Caty Mcnally, United States and Whitney Osuigwe (2), United States, def. Georgia Drummy, Ireland and Alexa Noel (7), United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.