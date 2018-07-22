Los Angeles-Minnesota United, Sums

Los Angeles 1 0—1 Minnesota 3 2—5

First half_1, Minnesota, Schuller, 1 (Quintero), 25th minute. 2, Los Angeles, Feilhaber, 3 (Blessing), 26th. 3, Minnesota, Ramirez, 6 (Miller), 45th. 4, Minnesota, Quintero, 9 (Miller), 47th.

Second half_5, Minnesota, Ibarra, 6, 56th. 6, Minnesota, Ramirez, 7 (Ibarra), 58th.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Tyler Miller; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Harvey, Los Angeles, 85th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeremy Kieso. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_22,739 (50,805)

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_Tyler Miller; Tristan Blackmon, Laurent Ciman, Dejan Jakovic, Joao Moutinho (Jordan Harvey, 46th); Benny Feilhaber, Mark Anthony Kaye (Calum Mallace, 67th), Aaron Kovar (Adama Diomande, 45th); Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Marcos Urena.

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman; Ibson, Alexi Gomez (Eric Miller, 32nd), Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller (Maximiano, 66th), Collen Warner; Carlos Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez (Romario Ibarra, 78th).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.