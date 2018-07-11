Lynx-Fever, Box

MINNESOTA (87)

Augustus 4-11 0-0 9, Fowles 8-10 4-5 20, Miyem 1-9 1-1 3, Moore 6-13 7-8 19, Whalen 1-2 4-4 6, Fagbenle 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Kizer 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 6-7 1-1 15, Wright 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 33-64 17-19 87.

INDIANA (65)

Achonwa 4-4 2-2 10, Dupree 4-15 0-0 8, K.Mitchell 3-6 2-2 11, T.Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Vivians 1-5 0-0 2, Alexander 3-4 0-0 6, McCall 2-3 1-1 5, Pondexter 4-12 1-2 9, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Wheeler 5-13 2-2 12. Totals 27-66 8-9 65.

Minnesota 23 21 17 26—87 Indiana 12 21 15 17—65

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-16 (Robinson 2-2, Wright 1-2, Augustus 1-5, Jones 0-1, Miyem 0-3, Moore 0-3), Indiana 3-9 (K.Mitchell 3-5, Pondexter 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Vivians 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Fowles 10), Indiana 26 (Wheeler, Dupree 6). Assists_Minnesota 29 (Fowles 7), Indiana 14 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Indiana 19. Technicals_Pondexter. A_10,006 (18,165).

