Lynx-Mercury, Box

MINNESOTA (80)

Augustus 7-15 0-0 15, Brunson 2-6 0-0 4, Fowles 1-3 2-2 4, Moore 12-28 12-13 38, Whalen 0-0 0-0 0, D.Robinson 7-15 2-2 16, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Larkins 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-1 0-0 3, Zandalasini 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 16-17 80.

PHOENIX (75)

Bonner 8-21 9-9 29, Griner 4-9 2-2 10, January 1-8 0-0 2, Little 1-5 0-0 2, Taurasi 5-9 3-4 14, A.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Talbot 4-5 6-6 15, Turner 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 24-63 20-21 75.

Minnesota 24 16 29 11—80 Phoenix 17 21 16 21—75

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-14 (Moore 2-8, Wright 1-1, Augustus 1-2, D.Robinson 0-1, Brunson 0-2), Phoenix 7-23 (Bonner 4-11, Talbot 1-1, Taurasi 1-3, Turner 1-4, Little 0-1, January 0-3). Fouled Out_Fowles. Rebounds_Minnesota 37 (Brunson 11), Phoenix 27 (Little 6). Assists_Minnesota 12 (D.Robinson 3), Phoenix 11 (Talbot 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 26, Phoenix 17. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second), Minnesota coach James Wade, Taurasi 2, Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello, Phoenix coach Todd Troxel. Ejected_Taurasi. A_11,473 (18,055).

