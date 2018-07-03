Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|11
|3
|4
|37
|38
|20
|New York
|10
|4
|2
|32
|34
|16
|New York City FC
|9
|4
|4
|31
|34
|24
|Columbus
|8
|5
|6
|30
|24
|19
|New England
|7
|4
|6
|27
|30
|25
|Chicago
|6
|7
|5
|23
|27
|31
|Montreal
|7
|11
|0
|21
|22
|31
|Philadelphia
|6
|8
|3
|21
|21
|25
|Orlando City
|6
|10
|1
|19
|24
|37
|Toronto FC
|4
|9
|3
|15
|24
|30
|D.C. United
|2
|7
|4
|10
|21
|27
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|3
|5
|32
|31
|18
|FC Dallas
|9
|2
|5
|32
|25
|17
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|4
|3
|30
|35
|25
|Portland
|7
|3
|5
|26
|24
|21
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|8
|2
|23
|21
|32
|Vancouver
|6
|7
|5
|23
|26
|35
|Houston
|6
|6
|3
|21
|31
|24
|LA Galaxy
|6
|7
|3
|21
|25
|26
|Minnesota United
|5
|10
|1
|16
|19
|30
|Colorado
|4
|9
|3
|15
|20
|28
|Seattle
|3
|9
|3
|12
|13
|21
|San Jose
|2
|9
|6
|12
|28
|35
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0
Portland 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta United FC 4, Orlando City 0
Montreal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
Columbus 2, Real Salt Lake 1
New England 3, D.C. United 2
Chicago 3, New York City FC 2
Los Angeles FC 4, Philadelphia 1
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 3, tie
New York 1, Toronto FC 0
Colorado 1, Vancouver 0
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 9 p.m.
Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
