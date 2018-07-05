Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 11 4 4 37 40 23 New York 10 4 2 32 34 16 New York City FC 9 4 4 31 34 24 Columbus 8 5 6 30 24 19 New England 7 4 6 27 30 25 Chicago 6 7 5 23 27 31 Montreal 7 11 0 21 22 31 Philadelphia 6 8 3 21 21 25 Orlando City 6 10 1 19 24 37 Toronto FC 4 10 3 15 27 34 D.C. United 2 7 5 11 23 29 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 10 2 5 35 28 19 Sporting Kansas City 9 4 5 32 33 22 Los Angeles FC 9 4 4 31 37 27 Real Salt Lake 8 8 2 26 25 34 Portland 7 3 5 26 24 21 Vancouver 6 7 5 23 26 35 Houston 6 6 4 22 33 26 LA Galaxy 6 7 4 22 27 28 Minnesota United 6 10 1 19 23 33 Seattle 4 9 3 15 15 22 Colorado 4 10 3 15 21 30 San Jose 2 9 6 12 28 35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, July 3

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 2, tie

Wednesday, July 4

Minnesota United 4, Toronto FC 3

FC Dallas 3, Atlanta United FC 2

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 4, Sporting Kansas City 2

D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Saturday, July 7

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Montreal at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

