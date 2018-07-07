Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Soccer

July 7, 2018 10:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 12 4 4 40 42 23
New York 10 4 2 32 34 16
New York City FC 9 4 4 31 34 24
Columbus 8 5 6 30 24 19
New England 7 4 7 28 30 25
Montreal 8 11 0 24 24 32
Chicago 6 7 5 23 27 31
Philadelphia 6 9 3 21 21 27
Orlando City 6 10 1 19 24 37
Toronto FC 4 10 4 16 29 36
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 23 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 10 2 5 35 28 19
Sporting Kansas City 9 4 6 33 35 24
Los Angeles FC 9 4 4 31 37 27
Real Salt Lake 8 8 2 26 25 34
Portland 7 3 5 26 24 21
Vancouver 6 7 5 23 26 35
Houston 6 6 4 22 33 26
LA Galaxy 6 7 4 22 27 28
Minnesota United 6 10 1 19 23 33
Seattle 4 9 4 16 15 22
Colorado 4 11 3 15 22 32
San Jose 2 9 6 12 28 35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, July 3

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 2, tie

Wednesday, July 4

Minnesota United 4, Toronto FC 3

FC Dallas 3, Atlanta United FC 2

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 4, Sporting Kansas City 2

D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Saturday, July 7

Atlanta United FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 2, Colorado 1

Seattle 0, New England 0, tie

Toronto FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Montreal at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

