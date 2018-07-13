Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 12 4 4 40 42 23 New York City FC 11 4 4 37 38 24 New York 10 5 2 32 34 17 Columbus 8 6 6 30 24 23 New England 7 4 7 28 30 25 Montreal 8 12 0 24 24 35 Philadelphia 7 9 3 24 25 30 Chicago 6 9 5 23 32 38 Orlando City 6 11 1 19 25 41 Toronto FC 4 10 4 16 29 36 D.C. United 2 7 5 11 23 29 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 10 3 5 35 28 21 Los Angeles FC 10 4 4 34 41 28 Sporting Kansas City 9 4 6 33 35 24 Real Salt Lake 9 8 2 29 27 34 Portland 8 3 5 29 26 22 Vancouver 7 7 5 26 29 37 Houston 7 6 4 25 36 26 LA Galaxy 7 7 4 25 31 28 Minnesota United 6 11 1 19 23 36 Seattle 4 9 4 16 15 22 Colorado 4 11 3 15 22 32 San Jose 2 10 6 12 29 37

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 11

New York City FC 3, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Advertisement

Saturday, July 14

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 18

New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.