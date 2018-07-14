Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|12
|4
|4
|40
|42
|23
|New York City FC
|12
|4
|4
|40
|40
|24
|New York
|11
|5
|2
|35
|37
|19
|Columbus
|8
|7
|6
|30
|24
|25
|New England
|7
|4
|7
|28
|30
|25
|Montreal
|8
|12
|0
|24
|24
|35
|Philadelphia
|7
|9
|3
|24
|25
|30
|Chicago
|6
|9
|5
|23
|32
|38
|Orlando City
|6
|11
|1
|19
|25
|41
|Toronto FC
|4
|10
|4
|16
|29
|36
|D.C. United
|2
|7
|5
|11
|23
|29
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|10
|3
|5
|35
|28
|21
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|4
|4
|34
|41
|28
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|5
|6
|33
|37
|27
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|8
|2
|29
|27
|34
|Portland
|8
|3
|5
|29
|26
|22
|Vancouver
|7
|7
|5
|26
|29
|37
|Houston
|7
|6
|4
|25
|36
|26
|LA Galaxy
|7
|7
|4
|25
|31
|28
|Minnesota United
|6
|11
|1
|19
|23
|36
|Seattle
|4
|9
|4
|16
|15
|22
|Colorado
|4
|11
|3
|15
|22
|32
|San Jose
|2
|10
|6
|12
|29
|37
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 3, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3
New York 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0
San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Chicago at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.