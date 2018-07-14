Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

July 14, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 12 4 4 40 42 23
New York City FC 12 4 4 40 40 24
New York 11 5 2 35 37 19
Columbus 8 7 6 30 24 25
New England 7 4 7 28 30 25
Montreal 8 12 0 24 24 35
Philadelphia 7 9 3 24 25 30
Chicago 6 9 5 23 32 38
Orlando City 6 11 1 19 25 41
Toronto FC 4 10 4 16 29 36
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 23 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 10 3 5 35 28 21
Los Angeles FC 10 4 4 34 41 28
Sporting Kansas City 9 5 6 33 37 27
Real Salt Lake 9 8 2 29 27 34
Portland 8 3 5 29 26 22
Vancouver 7 7 5 26 29 37
Houston 7 6 4 25 36 26
LA Galaxy 7 7 4 25 31 28
Minnesota United 6 11 1 19 23 36
Seattle 4 9 4 16 15 22
Colorado 4 11 3 15 22 32
San Jose 2 10 6 12 29 37

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 11

New York City FC 3, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Saturday, July 14

New York 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Chicago at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 18

New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

