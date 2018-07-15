Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 12 4 4 40 42 23 New York City FC 12 4 4 40 40 24 New York 11 5 2 35 37 19 Columbus 8 7 6 30 24 25 New England 7 5 7 28 32 28 Montreal 9 12 0 27 26 35 Philadelphia 7 9 3 24 25 30 Chicago 6 10 5 23 33 41 Orlando City 7 11 1 22 27 42 Toronto FC 4 11 4 16 30 38 D.C. United 3 7 5 14 26 30 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 11 3 5 38 31 22 Los Angeles FC 10 4 4 34 41 28 Sporting Kansas City 9 5 6 33 37 27 Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 37 Portland 8 3 5 29 26 22 LA Galaxy 8 7 4 28 34 30 Houston 7 6 5 26 36 26 Vancouver 7 8 5 26 30 40 Minnesota United 7 11 1 22 26 38 Seattle 4 9 4 16 15 22 Colorado 4 11 4 16 22 32 San Jose 2 11 6 12 29 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 11

New York City FC 3, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Saturday, July 14

New York 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 3, New England 2

Montreal 2, San Jose 0

D.C. United 3, Vancouver 1

FC Dallas 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota United 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Orlando City 2, Toronto FC 1

Houston 0, Colorado 0, tie

Sunday, July 15

Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 18

New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

