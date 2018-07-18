Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|12
|4
|5
|41
|43
|24
|New York City FC
|12
|4
|4
|40
|40
|24
|New York
|11
|5
|2
|35
|37
|19
|Columbus
|8
|7
|6
|30
|24
|25
|New England
|7
|6
|7
|28
|33
|30
|Montreal
|9
|12
|0
|27
|26
|35
|Philadelphia
|7
|9
|3
|24
|25
|30
|Chicago
|6
|10
|5
|23
|33
|41
|Orlando City
|7
|11
|1
|22
|27
|42
|Toronto FC
|4
|11
|4
|16
|30
|38
|D.C. United
|3
|7
|5
|14
|26
|30
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|11
|3
|5
|38
|31
|22
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|4
|5
|35
|41
|28
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|5
|6
|33
|37
|27
|Portland
|8
|3
|6
|30
|26
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|9
|2
|29
|29
|37
|LA Galaxy
|8
|7
|4
|28
|34
|30
|Houston
|7
|6
|5
|26
|36
|26
|Vancouver
|7
|8
|5
|26
|30
|40
|Minnesota United
|8
|11
|1
|25
|28
|39
|Seattle
|4
|9
|5
|17
|16
|23
|Colorado
|4
|11
|4
|16
|22
|32
|San Jose
|2
|11
|6
|12
|29
|39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 3, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3
New York 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0
LA Galaxy 3, New England 2
Montreal 2, San Jose 0
D.C. United 3, Vancouver 1
FC Dallas 3, Chicago 1
Minnesota United 3, Real Salt Lake 2
Orlando City 2, Toronto FC 1
Houston 0, Colorado 0, tie
Seattle 1, Atlanta United FC 1, tie
Portland 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie
Minnesota United 2, New England 1
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.