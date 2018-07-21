Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 13 4 5 44 46 25 New York City FC 12 4 4 40 40 24 New York 11 5 2 35 37 19 Columbus 8 7 6 30 24 25 New England 7 6 7 28 33 30 Montreal 9 12 0 27 26 35 Philadelphia 7 9 3 24 25 30 Chicago 6 10 5 23 33 41 Orlando City 7 11 1 22 27 42 Toronto FC 4 11 4 16 30 38 D.C. United 3 8 5 14 27 33 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 11 3 5 38 31 22 Los Angeles FC 10 4 5 35 41 28 Sporting Kansas City 9 5 6 33 37 27 Portland 8 3 6 30 26 22 Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 37 LA Galaxy 8 7 4 28 34 30 Houston 7 6 5 26 36 26 Vancouver 7 8 5 26 30 40 Minnesota United 8 11 1 25 28 39 Seattle 4 9 5 17 16 23 Colorado 4 11 4 16 22 32 San Jose 2 11 6 12 29 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 18

Minnesota United 2, New England 1

Saturday, July 21

Atlanta United FC 3, D.C. United 1

Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 25

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

