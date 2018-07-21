Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

July 21, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 13 4 5 44 46 25
New York City FC 12 4 4 40 40 24
New York 12 5 2 38 39 19
Columbus 9 7 6 33 27 27
New England 7 7 7 28 33 32
Montreal 9 12 0 27 26 35
Philadelphia 7 10 3 24 26 33
Chicago 6 11 5 23 34 43
Orlando City 7 12 1 22 29 45
Toronto FC 5 11 4 19 32 39
D.C. United 3 8 5 14 27 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 11 3 5 38 31 22
Los Angeles FC 10 4 5 35 41 28
Sporting Kansas City 9 5 6 33 37 27
LA Galaxy 9 7 4 31 37 31
Portland 8 3 6 30 26 22
Real Salt Lake 9 9 2 29 29 37
Houston 7 6 5 26 36 26
Vancouver 7 9 5 26 30 42
Minnesota United 8 11 1 25 28 39
Seattle 5 9 5 20 18 23
Colorado 4 11 4 16 22 32
San Jose 2 11 6 12 29 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 18

Minnesota United 2, New England 1

Saturday, July 21

Atlanta United FC 3, D.C. United 1

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1

New York 2, New England 0

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1

Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 25

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

