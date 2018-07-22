Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|13
|4
|5
|44
|46
|25
|New York City FC
|12
|4
|4
|40
|40
|24
|New York
|12
|5
|2
|38
|39
|19
|Columbus
|9
|7
|6
|33
|27
|27
|Montreal
|9
|12
|1
|28
|28
|37
|New England
|7
|7
|7
|28
|33
|32
|Philadelphia
|7
|10
|3
|24
|26
|33
|Chicago
|6
|11
|5
|23
|34
|43
|Orlando City
|7
|12
|1
|22
|29
|45
|Toronto FC
|5
|11
|4
|19
|32
|39
|D.C. United
|3
|8
|5
|14
|27
|33
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|11
|3
|6
|39
|32
|23
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|4
|5
|35
|41
|28
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|5
|6
|33
|37
|27
|LA Galaxy
|9
|7
|4
|31
|37
|31
|Portland
|8
|3
|7
|31
|28
|24
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|9
|3
|30
|31
|39
|Houston
|7
|6
|6
|27
|37
|27
|Vancouver
|7
|9
|5
|26
|30
|42
|Minnesota United
|8
|11
|1
|25
|28
|39
|Seattle
|5
|9
|5
|20
|18
|23
|Colorado
|4
|11
|5
|17
|24
|34
|San Jose
|2
|11
|6
|12
|29
|39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Minnesota United 2, New England 1
Atlanta United FC 3, D.C. United 1
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0
LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1
New York 2, New England 0
Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1
Columbus 3, Orlando City 2
FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie
Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Montreal 2, Portland 2, tie
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.
Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.