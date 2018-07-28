Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|13
|4
|5
|44
|46
|25
|New York City FC
|13
|4
|4
|43
|42
|24
|New York
|13
|5
|2
|41
|40
|19
|Columbus
|9
|7
|6
|33
|27
|27
|Montreal
|9
|12
|1
|28
|28
|37
|New England
|7
|7
|7
|28
|33
|32
|Philadelphia
|8
|10
|3
|27
|29
|34
|Chicago
|6
|11
|5
|23
|34
|43
|Orlando City
|7
|13
|1
|22
|29
|47
|Toronto FC
|5
|11
|4
|19
|32
|39
|D.C. United
|3
|9
|5
|14
|27
|34
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|11
|3
|6
|39
|32
|23
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|5
|6
|36
|44
|35
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|5
|6
|33
|37
|27
|LA Galaxy
|9
|7
|5
|32
|39
|33
|Portland
|8
|3
|7
|31
|28
|24
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|9
|3
|30
|31
|39
|Minnesota United
|9
|11
|1
|28
|33
|40
|Houston
|7
|7
|6
|27
|38
|30
|Vancouver
|7
|9
|5
|26
|30
|42
|Seattle
|6
|9
|5
|23
|19
|23
|Colorado
|4
|11
|5
|17
|24
|34
|San Jose
|2
|12
|6
|12
|29
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.
Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.
New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.
