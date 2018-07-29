Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 14 4 5 47 48 26 New York City FC 13 4 4 43 42 24 New York 13 6 2 41 42 22 Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29 Montreal 9 13 1 28 29 39 New England 7 7 7 28 33 32 Philadelphia 8 10 3 27 29 34 Chicago 6 12 5 23 34 46 Orlando City 7 13 1 22 29 47 Toronto FC 6 11 4 22 35 39 D.C. United 4 9 5 17 29 35 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 12 3 6 42 35 25 Los Angeles FC 10 5 6 36 44 35 Portland 9 3 7 34 30 25 Sporting Kansas City 9 6 6 33 39 30 LA Galaxy 9 7 5 32 39 33 Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 31 39 Vancouver 8 9 5 29 34 44 Minnesota United 9 12 1 28 35 44 Houston 7 8 6 27 39 32 Seattle 6 9 5 23 19 23 Colorado 4 12 5 17 25 36 San Jose 2 12 7 13 29 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 25

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Thursday, July 26

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Saturday, July 28

Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal 1

Columbus 3, New York 2

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 0

D.C. United 2, Colorado 1

FC Dallas 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

Vancouver 4, Minnesota United 2

Real Salt Lake 0, San Jose 0, tie

Portland 2, Houston 1

Sunday, July 29

New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.

