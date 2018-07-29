Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|14
|4
|5
|47
|48
|26
|New York City FC
|13
|5
|4
|43
|43
|27
|New York
|13
|6
|2
|41
|42
|22
|Columbus
|10
|7
|6
|36
|30
|29
|Montreal
|9
|13
|1
|28
|29
|39
|New England
|7
|7
|7
|28
|33
|32
|Philadelphia
|8
|10
|3
|27
|29
|34
|Chicago
|6
|12
|5
|23
|34
|46
|Orlando City
|7
|13
|1
|22
|29
|47
|Toronto FC
|6
|11
|4
|22
|35
|39
|D.C. United
|4
|9
|5
|17
|29
|35
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|12
|3
|6
|42
|35
|25
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|5
|6
|36
|44
|35
|Portland
|9
|3
|7
|34
|30
|25
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|6
|6
|33
|39
|30
|LA Galaxy
|9
|7
|5
|32
|39
|33
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|9
|4
|31
|31
|39
|Vancouver
|8
|9
|5
|29
|34
|44
|Minnesota United
|9
|12
|1
|28
|35
|44
|Houston
|7
|8
|6
|27
|39
|32
|Seattle
|7
|9
|5
|26
|22
|24
|Colorado
|4
|12
|5
|17
|25
|36
|San Jose
|2
|12
|7
|13
|29
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal 1
Columbus 3, New York 2
Toronto FC 3, Chicago 0
D.C. United 2, Colorado 1
FC Dallas 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
Vancouver 4, Minnesota United 2
Real Salt Lake 0, San Jose 0, tie
Portland 2, Houston 1
Seattle 3, New York City FC 1
LA Galaxy 4, Orlando City 3
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.
