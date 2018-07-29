Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

July 29, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 14 4 5 47 48 26
New York City FC 13 5 4 43 43 27
New York 13 6 2 41 42 22
Columbus 10 7 6 36 30 29
Montreal 9 13 1 28 29 39
New England 7 7 7 28 33 32
Philadelphia 8 10 3 27 29 34
Chicago 6 12 5 23 34 46
Orlando City 7 13 1 22 29 47
Toronto FC 6 11 4 22 35 39
D.C. United 4 9 5 17 29 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 12 3 6 42 35 25
Los Angeles FC 10 5 6 36 44 35
Portland 9 3 7 34 30 25
Sporting Kansas City 9 6 6 33 39 30
LA Galaxy 9 7 5 32 39 33
Real Salt Lake 9 9 4 31 31 39
Vancouver 8 9 5 29 34 44
Minnesota United 9 12 1 28 35 44
Houston 7 8 6 27 39 32
Seattle 7 9 5 26 22 24
Colorado 4 12 5 17 25 36
San Jose 2 12 7 13 29 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 25

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Thursday, July 26

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Saturday, July 28

Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal 1

Columbus 3, New York 2

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 0

D.C. United 2, Colorado 1

FC Dallas 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

Vancouver 4, Minnesota United 2

Real Salt Lake 0, San Jose 0, tie

Portland 2, Houston 1

Sunday, July 29

Seattle 3, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 4, Orlando City 3

Saturday, August 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.

