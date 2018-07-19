Listen Live Sports

Malzahn to preview Auburn’s outlook as SEC Media Days ends

July 19, 2018 2:27 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Gus Malzahn’s Auburn Tigers are coming off an interesting 2017 season, enjoying the highs of wins over eventual SEC champion Georgia and national champion Alabama before losing to the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

Auburn also lost to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl to finish their season.

Malzahn returns 14 starters, including quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and will discuss the Tigers’ outlook on the final day of the SEC Media Days on Thursday.

Auburn finished 10-4 overall and 7-1 in the SEC last season and will return to Atlanta on Sept. 2 to open their season against Washington.

Also scheduled to speak on Thursday will be Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

