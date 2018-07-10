Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man pleads guilty to cheating NFL players in charity fraud

July 10, 2018 1:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Ohio man has admitted defrauding NFL players out of money meant for charities.

Thirty-nine-year-old Camario Richardson, of Maple Heights, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to mail fraud in federal court in Kansas City.

Prosecutors say Richardson told the players he could deliver Nike-branded merchandise to charitable events. The five players involved weren’t identified in the indictment.

Richardson pleaded guilty to one charge involving a Kansas City Chiefs player who paid Richardson $6,000 to provide 300 Nike-branded backpacks for a charitable event for the 2016 school year. The backpacks were never delivered. He admitted to similar schemes involving players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals. He also didn’t deliver athletic shoes he promised for a San Diego Chargers player’s charity.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Richardson was ordered to pay $24,780 in restitution.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington