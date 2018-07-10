Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man shot on highway flags down passing ambulance

July 10, 2018 12:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man who said he was shot while driving on a Massachusetts highway flagged down a passing ambulance for treatment.

Fire Chief Timothy Harhen says an East Bridgewater ambulance was driving south on state Route 24 in West Bridgewater just after 6 p.m. Monday when it was flagged down by two men.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that one of them had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His name wasn’t released.

Paramedics immediately tended to the 44-year-old man and took him to a hospital.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

A vehicle by the side of the highway had a shattered passenger-side window and apparent gunshot holes in the passenger door.

The shooting remains under investigation but the Plymouth district attorney’s office says it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington