Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 1, Royals 0

July 1, 2018 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Perez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212
Bonifacio rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Dozier 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216
A.Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Butera c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .147
Totals 29 0 2 0 2 14
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
D.Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .335
Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Seager 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .232
Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .300
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Totals 29 1 6 1 0 3
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 2 0
Seattle 010 000 00x—1 6 0

LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 4. 2B_Perez (10), Seager (21). RBIs_Gamel (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Escobar); Seattle 1 (Gamel). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Zunino, Healy. GIDP_Zunino.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Dozier).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 2-3 8 6 1 1 0 3 102 2.09
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 8-2 8 2 0 0 2 11 110 3.39
Diaz, S, 32-35 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.45

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:00. A_38,344 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington