Mariners 1, Royals 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Perez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Bonifacio rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Dozier 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216 A.Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Butera c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .147 Totals 29 0 2 0 2 14

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. D.Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .335 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Seager 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .232 Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .300 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Totals 29 1 6 1 0 3

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 2 0 Seattle 010 000 00x—1 6 0

LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 4. 2B_Perez (10), Seager (21). RBIs_Gamel (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Escobar); Seattle 1 (Gamel). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Zunino, Healy. GIDP_Zunino.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 2-3 8 6 1 1 0 3 102 2.09 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 8-2 8 2 0 0 2 11 110 3.39 Diaz, S, 32-35 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.45

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:00. A_38,344 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.