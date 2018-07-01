Mariners 1, Royals 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Bonifacio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|A.Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Butera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.147
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|D.Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|00x—1
|6
|0
LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 4. 2B_Perez (10), Seager (21). RBIs_Gamel (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Escobar); Seattle 1 (Gamel). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Zunino, Healy. GIDP_Zunino.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 2-3
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|102
|2.09
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 8-2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|110
|3.39
|Diaz, S, 32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.45
Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:00. A_38,344 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.