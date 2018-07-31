Mariners 2, Astros 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Bregman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Gurriel 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Gonzalez lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|a-Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Kemp cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Span lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Haniger cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Gamel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Romine 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|002
|00x—2
|4
|0
a-flied out for Davis in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 5. 2B_Cruz (11). RBIs_Cruz 2 (63). SB_Haniger (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Bregman, White); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Haniger, Zunino). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 5.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 10-3
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|101
|2.55
|Pressly
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.42
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 9-4
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|82
|3.49
|Colome, H, 18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.52
|Diaz, S, 40-43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-0. HBP_Cole (Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:19. A_35,198 (47,943).
