Mariners 2, Astros 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Bregman ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Gurriel 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Gattis dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Gonzalez lf-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .185 a-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Stassi c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Kemp cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Totals 31 0 4 0 1 10

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .316 Span lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Cruz dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .268 Haniger cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Gamel rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Romine 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .207 Totals 28 2 4 2 2 8

Houston 000 000 000—0 4 0 Seattle 000 002 00x—2 4 0

a-flied out for Davis in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 5. 2B_Cruz (11). RBIs_Cruz 2 (63). SB_Haniger (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Bregman, White); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Haniger, Zunino). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Seattle 1 for 5.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 10-3 6 2-3 4 2 2 2 8 101 2.55 Pressly 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.42 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 9-4 7 3 0 0 0 8 82 3.49 Colome, H, 18 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.52 Diaz, S, 40-43 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-0. HBP_Cole (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:19. A_35,198 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.