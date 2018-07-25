Mariners 3, Giants 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Hanson 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 McCutchen rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278 1-d’Arnaud pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .290 Posey dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Sandoval 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Pence lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Hundley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Totals 34 2 6 2 0 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .287 Segura ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .321 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Healy 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .249 Span lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Heredia cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .225 Totals 25 3 4 3 2 5

San Francisco 000 000 200—2 6 2 Seattle 110 000 01x—3 4 2

1-ran for Belt in the 7th.

E_Duggar (1), Hundley (6), Gordon (9), Segura (13). LOB_San Francisco 5, Seattle 3. 2B_Crawford (23), Pence (6). HR_Healy (21), off Holland. RBIs_Crawford (41), Pence (15), Segura 2 (49), Healy (54). SB_Gordon (23). SF_Segura. S_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (McCutchen 2, Hundley); Seattle 1 (Haniger). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 8; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Duggar, Posey. LIDP_Haniger.

DP_San Francisco 1 (McCutchen, Crawford).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 6 3 2 1 1 4 95 3.92 Black 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.26 Watson, L, 3-4 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 7 2.17 Dyson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.90 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake 6 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 78 4.15 Nicasio, BS, 6-7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.77 Colome, W, 3-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.77 Diaz, S, 38-41 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.12

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 1-1, Nicasio 1-1. HBP_Holland (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:37. A_45,548 (47,943).

