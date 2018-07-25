Mariners 3, Giants 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hanson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|McCutchen rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|1-d’Arnaud pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Posey dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Sandoval 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Pence lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|0
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Healy 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Span lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Totals
|25
|3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|2
|Seattle
|110
|000
|01x—3
|4
|2
1-ran for Belt in the 7th.
E_Duggar (1), Hundley (6), Gordon (9), Segura (13). LOB_San Francisco 5, Seattle 3. 2B_Crawford (23), Pence (6). HR_Healy (21), off Holland. RBIs_Crawford (41), Pence (15), Segura 2 (49), Healy (54). SB_Gordon (23). SF_Segura. S_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (McCutchen 2, Hundley); Seattle 1 (Haniger). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 8; Seattle 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Duggar, Posey. LIDP_Haniger.
DP_San Francisco 1 (McCutchen, Crawford).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|95
|3.92
|Black
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.26
|Watson, L, 3-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2.17
|Dyson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.90
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|78
|4.15
|Nicasio, BS, 6-7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.77
|Colome, W, 3-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.77
|Diaz, S, 38-41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.12
Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 1-1, Nicasio 1-1. HBP_Holland (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:37. A_45,548 (47,943).
