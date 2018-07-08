Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 6, Rockies 4

July 8, 2018 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Blackmon dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .305
Story ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .284
Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .274
Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Parra lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Cuevas cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .262
a-Tapia ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Totals 32 4 5 4 0 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .271
Cruz dh 1 2 0 0 3 0 .267
Seager 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239
Span lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .269
Healy 1b 4 1 2 5 0 0 .245
Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Freitas c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Totals 29 6 7 6 5 4
Colorado 100 012 000—4 5 1
Seattle 300 003 00x—6 7 0

a-struck out for Cuevas in the 8th.

E_Parra (3). LOB_Colorado 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Gordon (14), Healy (9). 3B_Span (2). HR_Blackmon (17), off LeBlanc; Gonzalez (8), off LeBlanc; Story (17), off LeBlanc; Healy (18), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (40), Story 2 (62), Gonzalez (32), Seager (54), Healy 5 (46). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Seager, Heredia 2, Freitas). RISP_; Seattle 2 for 10.

Advertisement

GIDP_Healy.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 3-2 6 5 6 6 3 2 101 5.34
McGee 1 1 0 0 1 2 12 5.23
Rusin 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 6.05
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc, W, 5-0 6 5 4 4 0 3 80 3.39
Pazos, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.72
Colome, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.34
Diaz, S, 35-38 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.30

HBP_Senzatela (Haniger).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:28. A_34,440 (47,943).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington