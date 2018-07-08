Mariners 6, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cuevas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|a-Tapia ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|0
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Cruz dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.267
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Span lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.245
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Freitas c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|5
|4
|Colorado
|100
|012
|000—4
|5
|1
|Seattle
|300
|003
|00x—6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Cuevas in the 8th.
E_Parra (3). LOB_Colorado 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Gordon (14), Healy (9). 3B_Span (2). HR_Blackmon (17), off LeBlanc; Gonzalez (8), off LeBlanc; Story (17), off LeBlanc; Healy (18), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (40), Story 2 (62), Gonzalez (32), Seager (54), Healy 5 (46). SF_Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Seager, Heredia 2, Freitas). RISP_; Seattle 2 for 10.
GIDP_Healy.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 3-2
|6
|5
|6
|6
|3
|2
|101
|5.34
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|5.23
|Rusin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|6.05
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, W, 5-0
|6
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|80
|3.39
|Pazos, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.72
|Colome, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.34
|Diaz, S, 35-38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.30
HBP_Senzatela (Haniger).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:28. A_34,440 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.