Mariners 6, Rockies 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Blackmon dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .305 Story ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .284 Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Gonzalez rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .274 Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Parra lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Cuevas cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .262 a-Tapia ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Totals 32 4 5 4 0 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .330 Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .271 Cruz dh 1 2 0 0 3 0 .267 Seager 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239 Span lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .269 Healy 1b 4 1 2 5 0 0 .245 Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Freitas c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Totals 29 6 7 6 5 4

Colorado 100 012 000—4 5 1 Seattle 300 003 00x—6 7 0

a-struck out for Cuevas in the 8th.

E_Parra (3). LOB_Colorado 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Gordon (14), Healy (9). 3B_Span (2). HR_Blackmon (17), off LeBlanc; Gonzalez (8), off LeBlanc; Story (17), off LeBlanc; Healy (18), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (40), Story 2 (62), Gonzalez (32), Seager (54), Healy 5 (46). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Seager, Heredia 2, Freitas). RISP_; Seattle 2 for 10.

GIDP_Healy.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 3-2 6 5 6 6 3 2 101 5.34 McGee 1 1 0 0 1 2 12 5.23 Rusin 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 6.05 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, W, 5-0 6 5 4 4 0 3 80 3.39 Pazos, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.72 Colome, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.34 Diaz, S, 35-38 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.30

HBP_Senzatela (Haniger).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:28. A_34,440 (47,943).

