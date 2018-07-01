Mariners 6, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Herrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.261
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|A.Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Escobar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|2
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|D.Gordon 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Haniger cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Span lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.251
|Gamel rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|6
|0
|6
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|100—4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|132
|000
|00x—6
|14
|1
E_Healy (5). LOB_Kansas City 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Haniger (15), Span (12). 3B_Gamel (3). HR_Moustakas (16), off Hernandez; Healy (16), off Hammel. RBIs_Herrera (6), Moustakas 3 (53), Haniger (62), Span (39), Healy 3 (40), Zunino (29). SF_Herrera, Zunino.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Perez, Mondesi); Seattle 3 (D.Gordon, Seager 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Seattle 3 for 9.
GIDP_Zunino.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Merrifield, Duda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hammel, L, 2-10
|6
|13
|6
|6
|0
|4
|94
|5.56
|Fillmyer
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, W, 8-6
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|81
|5.11
|Pazos, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.84
|Nicasio, H, 17
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.00
|Colome, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.72
|Diaz, S, 31-34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.51
WP_Colome, Fillmyer.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:38. A_33,395 (47,943).
