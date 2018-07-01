Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Royals 4

July 1, 2018 1:04 am
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .289
Herrera dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237
Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .261
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Bonifacio rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
A.Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252
Escobar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Mondesi ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 36 4 9 4 2 7
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
D.Gordon 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .336
Haniger cf-rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .275
Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Span lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .259
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Healy 1b 4 1 4 3 0 0 .251
Gamel rf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .299
Zunino c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .191
Totals 36 6 14 6 0 6
Kansas City 300 000 100—4 9 0
Seattle 132 000 00x—6 14 1

E_Healy (5). LOB_Kansas City 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Haniger (15), Span (12). 3B_Gamel (3). HR_Moustakas (16), off Hernandez; Healy (16), off Hammel. RBIs_Herrera (6), Moustakas 3 (53), Haniger (62), Span (39), Healy 3 (40), Zunino (29). SF_Herrera, Zunino.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Perez, Mondesi); Seattle 3 (D.Gordon, Seager 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Seattle 3 for 9.

GIDP_Zunino.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Moustakas, Merrifield, Duda).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hammel, L, 2-10 6 13 6 6 0 4 94 5.56
Fillmyer 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, W, 8-6 5 6 3 3 1 5 81 5.11
Pazos, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.84
Nicasio, H, 17 1 1 1 0 0 1 20 6.00
Colome, H, 10 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 4.72
Diaz, S, 31-34 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.51

WP_Colome, Fillmyer.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:38. A_33,395 (47,943).

