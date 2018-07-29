Mariners 8, Angels 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.317
|Span lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Haniger cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Gamel rf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.198
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|7
|5
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.310
|Upton lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.262
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|a-Valbuena ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|b-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Arcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.625
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|4
|11
|Seattle
|701
|000
|000—8
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|300—5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Marte in the 8th. b-struck out for Briceno in the 8th.
E_Healy (6). LOB_Seattle 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Span (15), Zunino (9), Fletcher (7). 3B_Gamel (4). HR_Upton (21), off Gonzales. RBIs_Segura (50), Span (46), Cruz (61), Gamel (12), Zunino 3 (33), Upton 3 (61), Pujols (54), Simmons (47). SB_Gordon (25), Span (7), Gamel (6). SF_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Segura 3, Span 2); Los Angeles 5 (Trout, Pujols 2, Briceno 2). RISP_Seattle 6 for 16; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
GIDP_Cruz, Seager.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Marte), (Simmons, Kinsler, Marte).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 12-5
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|90
|3.37
|Vincent
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|4.65
|Nicasio, H, 19
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.80
|Colome, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.60
|Diaz, S, 39-42
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.08
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena, L, 1-2
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|33
|5.23
|Johnson
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|3.54
|Bedrosian
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.47
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.09
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|3.33
|Anderson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.23
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 1-0, Johnson 1-0, Bedrosian 1-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_Parker (Haniger). WP_Pena.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.
T_3:32. A_35,396 (45,050).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.