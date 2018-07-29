Mariners 8, Angels 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .294 Segura ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .317 Span lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .267 Cruz dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Haniger cf-rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .262 Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Healy 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .240 Gamel rf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .289 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Zunino c 5 0 2 3 0 3 .198 Totals 39 8 14 7 5 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .298 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .201 Trout cf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .310 Upton lf 5 2 3 3 0 2 .262 Pujols dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .252 Simmons ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .304 Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .239 Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 a-Valbuena ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Briceno c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 b-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Arcia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .625 Totals 36 5 10 5 4 11

Seattle 701 000 000—8 14 1 Los Angeles 000 020 300—5 10 0

a-struck out for Marte in the 8th. b-struck out for Briceno in the 8th.

E_Healy (6). LOB_Seattle 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Span (15), Zunino (9), Fletcher (7). 3B_Gamel (4). HR_Upton (21), off Gonzales. RBIs_Segura (50), Span (46), Cruz (61), Gamel (12), Zunino 3 (33), Upton 3 (61), Pujols (54), Simmons (47). SB_Gordon (25), Span (7), Gamel (6). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Segura 3, Span 2); Los Angeles 5 (Trout, Pujols 2, Briceno 2). RISP_Seattle 6 for 16; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

GIDP_Cruz, Seager.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Marte), (Simmons, Kinsler, Marte).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 12-5 6 7 2 2 2 7 90 3.37 Vincent 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 20 4.65 Nicasio, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.80 Colome, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.60 Diaz, S, 39-42 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.08 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena, L, 1-2 1-3 6 7 7 2 1 33 5.23 Johnson 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 35 3.54 Bedrosian 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 0 16 3.47 Alvarez 1 2 0 0 1 1 24 3.09 Parker 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 30 3.33 Anderson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 3.23 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 1-0, Johnson 1-0, Bedrosian 1-0, Anderson 1-0. HBP_Parker (Haniger). WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Ben May.

T_3:32. A_35,396 (45,050).

