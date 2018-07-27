Listen Live Sports

Mariners bolster bullpen acquiring Tuivailala from Cardinals

July 27, 2018 2:31 pm
 
< a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Seth Elledge.

Tuivailala is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances for St. Louis this season, his second full season in the big leagues. He’ll immediately jump into the playoff race with Seattle holding a one-game lead over Oakland for the second wild card in the American League.

Tuivailala also gives Seattle versatility. He’s worked more than one inning in eight of his 31 appearances. He’s held right-handed batters to a .230 average and has not allowed a run in 21 of 31 outings.

Tuivailala will join a bullpen that’s been worked extensively in numerous close ball games. Seattle is 27-12 in one-run games this season.

