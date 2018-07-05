Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners’ Zunino goes on 10-day DL with an ankle injury

July 5, 2018 8:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners placed starting catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to a bruised left ankle.

Manager Scott Servais said Zunino rolled his ankle running the bases late in Seattle’s 7-4 loss Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels.

Zunino was immediately sent in for X-rays on Thursday, and had his foot immobilized in a boot in the clubhouse before the series finale.

“It’s not good news,” Servais said.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Chris Herrmann takes over as the starting catcher, and David Freitas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as the backup.

Zunino is batting .189 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs this season. He is just 2 for 13 during the Mariners’ current homestand, but came on as a pinch hitter Wednesday, and got a hit and walked.

Zunino spent three weeks on the DL earlier in the season with a strained left oblique.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington