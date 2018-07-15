Marlins 10, Phillies 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 3 1 0 .270 Hoskins lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252 Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Williams rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .245 Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kingery ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237 De Los Santos p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Valentin 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Knapp c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .234 Totals 31 5 4 5 5 10

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .288 Anderson rf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .288 Realmuto c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .310 Castro 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .291 Riddle ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Lopez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Meyer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cooper 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Prado ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .228 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rivera ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Rojas 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .254 Maybin cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .242 Urena p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .034 Bour 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .239 Totals 37 10 15 9 2 5

Philadelphia 000 500 000— 5 4 1 Miami 000 080 02x—10 15 0

a-walked for Hernandez in the 5th. b-struck out for Morgan in the 6th. c-singled for Conley in the 8th.

E_Santana (7). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Miami 8. 2B_Herrera (15), Anderson (23), Cooper (1). 3B_Hernandez (2). HR_Maybin (2), off De Los Santos; Anderson (8), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Hernandez 3 (31), Franco (47), Kingery (27), Anderson 3 (49), Realmuto (45), Rojas 2 (34), Maybin (18), Bour 2 (45). SB_Maybin (8). SF_Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins); Miami 5 (Dietrich, Riddle 2, Urena, Bour). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 6; Miami 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Santana, Rojas, Riddle.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA De Los Santos 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 2 79 6.75 Ramos, L, 3-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 15 1.93 Morgan 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 5.11 Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.65 Neshek 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Davis 1-3 0 1 1 0 0 4 3.97 Arano 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 2.57 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena 4 4 5 5 4 4 88 4.39 Hernandez, W, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.14 Guerra, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 1.50 Conley, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.88 Meyer 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.76

Davis pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 1-1, Morgan 3-2, Davis 1-0, Arano 1-1, Conley 1-0. HBP_De Los Santos (Realmuto), Davis (Dietrich). PB_Knapp 2 (5).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:58. A_8,829 (36,742).

