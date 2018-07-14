Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 2, Phillies 0

July 14, 2018 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Hoskins lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Williams rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Kingery ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .236
Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254
c-Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .081
a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Valentin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Totals 33 0 8 0 2 5
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dietrich lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riddle ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Anderson rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .310
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .289
Prado 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .228
Rojas ss-1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Cooper ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Totals 29 2 4 2 2 6
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 8 1
Miami 200 000 00x—2 4 0

a-grounded out for Nola in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ziegler in the 7th. c-singled for Alfaro in the 9th. d-popped out for Davis in the 9th.

E_Franco (7). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Alfaro (13). RBIs_Castro (37), Prado (9). SB_Maybin (7). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Franco, Valentin); Miami 4 (Dietrich, Castro, Prado, Rojas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_Altherr.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Bour).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 12-3 6 4 2 2 1 5 93 2.30
Leiter Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.61
Davis 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.27
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, W, 3-5 6 4 0 0 2 4 98 4.74
Ziegler, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.40
Steckenrider, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.38
Barraclough, S, 9-12 1 2 0 0 0 0 23 1.28

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 1-0. HBP_Davis (Realmuto). WP_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:00. A_14,793 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington