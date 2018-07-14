Marlins 2, Phillies 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Hoskins lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Williams rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Kingery ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .236 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254 c-Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .081 a-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Valentin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Totals 33 0 8 0 2 5

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Riddle ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Anderson rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .310 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .289 Prado 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .228 Rojas ss-1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Maybin cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cooper ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Totals 29 2 4 2 2 6

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 8 1 Miami 200 000 00x—2 4 0

a-grounded out for Nola in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ziegler in the 7th. c-singled for Alfaro in the 9th. d-popped out for Davis in the 9th.

E_Franco (7). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Miami 6. 2B_Alfaro (13). RBIs_Castro (37), Prado (9). SB_Maybin (7). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Franco, Valentin); Miami 4 (Dietrich, Castro, Prado, Rojas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Miami 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_Altherr.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Bour).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 12-3 6 4 2 2 1 5 93 2.30 Leiter Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.61 Davis 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.27 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, W, 3-5 6 4 0 0 2 4 98 4.74 Ziegler, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.40 Steckenrider, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.38 Barraclough, S, 9-12 1 2 0 0 0 0 23 1.28

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 1-0. HBP_Davis (Realmuto). WP_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:00. A_14,793 (36,742).

