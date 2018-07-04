Marlins 3, Rays 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Robertson 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Wendle 3b-2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|d-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Field ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Weber p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|e-Duffy ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Totals
|27
|0
|4
|0
|4
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Bour 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Riddle ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Shuck cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Urena p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.038
|b-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Maybin ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Miami
|000
|002
|01x—3
|6
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Andriese in the 3rd. b-flied out for Urena in the 5th. c-singled for Rucinski in the 7th. d-walked for Adames in the 8th. e-grounded out for Weber in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Miami 7. 2B_Cron (13). 3B_Riddle (2). HR_Riddle (5), off Wood. RBIs_Riddle 2 (17), Shuck (4). SB_Wendle (7). CS_Kiermaier (1), Shuck (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Cron, Weber); Miami 4 (Bour, Riddle, Shuck 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bauers. FIDP_Gomez. GIDP_Adames, Duffy.
DP_Miami 3 (Rivera, Castro, Bour), (Anderson, Bour), (Rivera, Castro, Bour).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Andriese
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|36
|3.71
|Weber, L, 0-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|58
|5.06
|Wood
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|2.84
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|78
|4.18
|Rucinski, W, 4-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.24
|Hernandez, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.66
|Ziegler, S, 10-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.83
HBP_Weber (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:28. A_7,572 (36,742).
