Marlins 3, Rays 0

July 4, 2018 3:49 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Robertson 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .264
Bauers lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Wendle 3b-2b 2 0 2 0 1 0 .269
Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230
d-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sucre c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Field ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Weber p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
e-Duffy ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Totals 27 0 4 0 4 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dietrich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .234
Castro 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .292
Riddle ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .258
Shuck cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .192
Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Holaday c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .170
Urena p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .038
b-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Maybin ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Totals 30 3 6 3 3 6
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 4 0
Miami 000 002 01x—3 6 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Andriese in the 3rd. b-flied out for Urena in the 5th. c-singled for Rucinski in the 7th. d-walked for Adames in the 8th. e-grounded out for Weber in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Miami 7. 2B_Cron (13). 3B_Riddle (2). HR_Riddle (5), off Wood. RBIs_Riddle 2 (17), Shuck (4). SB_Wendle (7). CS_Kiermaier (1), Shuck (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Cron, Weber); Miami 4 (Bour, Riddle, Shuck 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bauers. FIDP_Gomez. GIDP_Adames, Duffy.

DP_Miami 3 (Rivera, Castro, Bour), (Anderson, Bour), (Rivera, Castro, Bour).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Andriese 2 1 0 0 2 3 36 3.71
Weber, L, 0-1 5 4 2 2 1 1 58 5.06
Wood 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 2.84
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena 5 3 0 0 2 6 78 4.18
Rucinski, W, 4-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.24
Hernandez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.66
Ziegler, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.83

HBP_Weber (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:28. A_7,572 (36,742).

