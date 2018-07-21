Marlins 3, Rays 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .290 Rivera lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312 Bour 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .234 Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .293 Prado dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .229 Riddle ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .254 Maybin cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .244 Totals 34 3 7 3 4 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 2b-3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .285 Robertson 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Bauers lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253 Choi dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .208 Gomez rf-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Hechavarria ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .267 a-Williams ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Totals 31 2 6 2 1 9

Miami 000 200 100—3 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 001—2 6 0

a-grounded out for Hechavarria in the 7th.

LOB_Miami 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Prado (5), Robertson (13). HR_Maybin (3), off Wood; Wendle (5), off Lopez; Choi (3), off Barraclough. RBIs_Prado (10), Rojas (35), Maybin (19), Wendle (30), Choi (6). SB_Gomez (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Castro, Rojas, Maybin); Tampa Bay 3 (Bauers, Cron, Sucre). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rojas, Bauers, Robertson. GIDP_Williams.

DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Bour).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 2-1 6 3 1 1 1 6 89 5.09 Conley, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.73 Steckenrider, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.48 Barraclough, S, 10-13 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 1.45 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 2.02 Yarbrough, L, 8-5 4 2 2 2 2 3 69 3.65 Wood 2 3 1 1 1 4 38 2.70 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.52 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.74

HBP_Lopez (Gomez), Conley (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:48. A_13,808 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.