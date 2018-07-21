Marlins 3, Rays 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|Rivera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Prado dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Maybin cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Robertson 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Gomez rf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Hechavarria ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Williams ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|Miami
|000
|200
|100—3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|001—2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Hechavarria in the 7th.
LOB_Miami 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Prado (5), Robertson (13). HR_Maybin (3), off Wood; Wendle (5), off Lopez; Choi (3), off Barraclough. RBIs_Prado (10), Rojas (35), Maybin (19), Wendle (30), Choi (6). SB_Gomez (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Castro, Rojas, Maybin); Tampa Bay 3 (Bauers, Cron, Sucre). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Bauers, Robertson. GIDP_Williams.
DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Bour).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 2-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|89
|5.09
|Conley, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.73
|Steckenrider, H, 15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.48
|Barraclough, S, 10-13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|1.45
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.02
|Yarbrough, L, 8-5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|69
|3.65
|Wood
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|38
|2.70
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.52
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.74
HBP_Lopez (Gomez), Conley (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:48. A_13,808 (42,735).
