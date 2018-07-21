Marlins 3, Rays 2

Miami Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Detrich lf 3 0 0 0 Wendle 2b-3b 4 1 2 1 Rivera lf 0 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 Bauers lf 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Bour 1b 3 1 0 0 Choi dh 4 1 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 0 C.Gomez rf-2b 2 0 0 0 Prado dh 4 0 2 1 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 Riddle ss 4 0 1 0 Hchvrra ss 2 0 1 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 1 J.Wllms ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Maybin cf 4 1 1 1 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 2 6 2

Miami 000 200 100—3 Tampa Bay 000 100 001—2

DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Prado (5), Dan.Robertson (13). HR_Maybin (3), Wendle (5), Choi (3). SB_C.Gomez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Lopez W,2-1 6 3 1 1 1 6 Conley H,8 1 1 0 0 0 0 Steckenrider H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1 Barraclough S,10-13 1 1 1 1 0 2 Tampa Bay Stanek 1 1 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough L,8-5 4 2 2 2 2 3 Wood 2 3 1 1 1 4 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lopez (Gomez), by Conley (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:48. A_13,808 (42,735).

