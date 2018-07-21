Listen Live Sports

Marlins 3, Rays 2

July 21, 2018 9:09 pm
 
Miami Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Detrich lf 3 0 0 0 Wendle 2b-3b 4 1 2 1
Rivera lf 0 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 3b-ss 4 0 1 0
Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 Bauers lf 4 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
Bour 1b 3 1 0 0 Choi dh 4 1 1 1
S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 0 C.Gomez rf-2b 2 0 0 0
Prado dh 4 0 2 1 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0
Riddle ss 4 0 1 0 Hchvrra ss 2 0 1 0
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 1 J.Wllms ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Maybin cf 4 1 1 1 Sucre c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 2 6 2
Miami 000 200 100—3
Tampa Bay 000 100 001—2

DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Prado (5), Dan.Robertson (13). HR_Maybin (3), Wendle (5), Choi (3). SB_C.Gomez (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez W,2-1 6 3 1 1 1 6
Conley H,8 1 1 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barraclough S,10-13 1 1 1 1 0 2
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 1 0 0 1 1
Yarbrough L,8-5 4 2 2 2 2 3
Wood 2 3 1 1 1 4
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Lopez (Gomez), by Conley (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:48. A_13,808 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

