Marlins 3, Rays 2

|Miami
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Detrich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rivera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Gomez rf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Prado dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Wllms ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Miami
|000
|200
|100—3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|001—2
DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Prado (5), Dan.Robertson (13). HR_Maybin (3), Wendle (5), Choi (3). SB_C.Gomez (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Lopez W,2-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Conley H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steckenrider H,15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barraclough S,10-13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yarbrough L,8-5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Wood
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Lopez (Gomez), by Conley (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:48. A_13,808 (42,735).
