Marlins suspend business relationship with Papa John’s

July 12, 2018 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have suspended their business relationship with Papa John’s after the company’s chairman of the board apologized for using a racial slur and resigned.

In a statement Thursday, the Marlins said “derogatory and insensitive comments” by John Schnatter weren’t reflective of the values of the baseball franchise.

Papa John’s announced late Wednesday that Schnatter had resigned. Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise in May.

A Marlins promotion with Papa John’s had offered discounted pizza.

