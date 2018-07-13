Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kentucky Speedway

July 13, 2018 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Truex clocked 188.890 mph to earn his first Kentucky pole and 19th of his career on Friday. He led 152 of 274 laps on his way to winning this race last July.

Truex’s No. 78 Toyota led a front-row sweep of Camrys for the 400-mile race Saturday night. Erik Jones, who earned his first career Cup win last week at Daytona, will start second after turning a lap of 188.739 mph in the No. 20 Toyota.

Kevin Harvick (188.547) and three-time Kentucky winner Brad Keselowski (188.390) were next in Ford Fusions. Points leader Kyle Busch, a two-time Kentucky champion, rounded out the top five by clocking 188.206 mph in the No. 18 Toyota.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington