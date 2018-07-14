Listen Live Sports

Martinez meets with Harper after Nats star jogs to first

July 14, 2018 3:32 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez met with star Bryce Harper on Saturday a day after the outfielder failed to run out a ground ball in the fifth inning of Washington’s 4-2 loss to the New York Mets.

“I’ve spoken to Bryce and that’s a conversation that will stay between Bryce and I,” Martinez said.

Harper came up to the plate in the fifth against hard-throwing Noah Syndergaard with one out and two runners on after singles by Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon. Syndergaard threw the 25-year old slugger a 96 mph slider and Harper hit the ball sharply, but right at Mets shortstop Amed Rosario for an inning-ending double play.

