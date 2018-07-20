Listen Live Sports

McIlroy reins it in at British Open, stays in mix with 69

July 20, 2018
 
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy has the word “NASTY” written on the soles of his golf shoes and he’s talking about “going out swinging” in a bid to end his four-year major drought.

McIlroy wants to be as aggressive as he can at the British Open this week.

It just wasn’t possible Friday.

Cold and wet conditions greeted the early starters in the second round and McIlroy was forced to tinker with his game plan at Carnoustie, playing conservatively in shooting a 2-under 69 that left him two strokes off Zach Johnson’s clubhouse lead.

McIlroy says “It was definitely a day where you don’t shoot yourself out of the tournament.”

Expect it to be different over the weekend, weather-permitting.

The 4-time major champion says “I’ve been a little bit too careful and tentative when I’ve been in these big tournaments. So this week, one of my main thoughts is just to let it go.”

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

