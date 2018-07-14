Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Medina, Johnson help NYCFC beat Crew, stay unbeaten at home

July 14, 2018 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesus Medina scored his fourth MLS goal and Sean Johnson had five saves to help New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.

Johnson has three consecutive shutouts, giving him a career-high and MLS-leading eight this season.

Medina chipped in from the top of the 6-yard box to open the scoring in the 80th minute. Jonathan Lewis intercepted a pass from goalkeeper Zack Steffen and ripped a first-timer off the left post, but the rebound went directly back to Lewis. He slipped around two defenders and rolled a cross to Medina, who casually trapped it before finishing into an open net.

New York City (12-4-4) has outscored its opponents 27-4 and is unbeaten, with one tie, in 11 home matches this season. NYCFC was without three of its top four scorers this season: David Villa, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Jo Inge Berget. That trio has 20 of the team’s 40 goals this season.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Columbus (8-7-6) was shutout for the fourth time in its last five games.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington