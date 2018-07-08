Mercury-Dream, Box

PHOENIX (70)

Bonner 4-11 0-0 9, Griner 7-18 4-4 18, January 1-6 0-0 2, Little 2-4 0-0 5, Taurasi 6-14 2-4 19, Mitchell 4-8 0-0 10, Robinson 2-7 0-1 4, Talbot 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 27-74 6-9 70.

ATLANTA (76)

Breland 2-6 1-2 5, Hayes 8-12 1-2 18, McCoughtry 5-12 0-0 10, Montgomery 4-9 1-1 13, Williams 2-3 6-6 10, Billings 1-3 1-2 3, Clarendon 0-1 0-0 0, Dantas 2-6 0-0 4, Dietrick 0-2 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 0-3 0-0 0, Sykes 5-14 3-4 13. Totals 29-71 13-17 76.

Phoenix 17 16 15 22—70 Atlanta 27 17 21 11—76

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-31 (Taurasi 5-11, Mitchell 2-6, Little 1-2, Turner 1-3, Bonner 1-5, Talbot 0-1, January 0-3), Atlanta 5-17 (Montgomery 4-8, Hayes 1-3, Dietrick 0-1, McCoughtry 0-2, Sykes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 34 (Robinson 10), Atlanta 43 (Breland 12). Assists_Phoenix 17 (Taurasi, January, Bonner 3), Atlanta 17 (McCoughtry 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Atlanta 20. Technicals_Griner. A_3,952 (8,600).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.